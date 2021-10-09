Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,640 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Premier Financial were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,682,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 108,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,556,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,283,000 after buying an additional 102,664 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 267,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after buying an additional 82,927 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,591,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PFC. Raymond James lifted their price target on Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $32.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.16.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. Analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

