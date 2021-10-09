Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Sells $233,264.00 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 47,800 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $233,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 9,700 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $48,694.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 100 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $510.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 4,584 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $28,833.36.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 2,400 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $14,952.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 29,065 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $186,597.30.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Trading S.A. Ares sold 254,932 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $1,583,127.72.

On Monday, August 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 30,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $179,100.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 111,229 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $661,812.55.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 33,407 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $195,765.02.

On Monday, August 16th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 6,313 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $38,698.69.

Shares of PGEN opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35. Precigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.48 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 107.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Precigen by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Caption Management LLC increased its stake in Precigen by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 73,863 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in Precigen by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGEN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precigen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

