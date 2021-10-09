PolkaWar Trading 15.4% Lower This Week (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $1.04 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00063431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.93 or 0.00141799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00090801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,067.54 or 1.00192996 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,625.14 or 0.06595789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 88,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 14,643,272 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

