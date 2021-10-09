Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $151,000 Stock Holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Pointe Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,388,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after purchasing an additional 329,164 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 503,127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,927 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $1,769,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 221,032 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 104,924 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the period.

KMF stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

