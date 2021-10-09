Pointe Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,094 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 5,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 179,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,972,000 after buying an additional 42,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,625,000 after buying an additional 411,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $67.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.41. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.