PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder Sells 800 Shares

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $24,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Thilo Schroeder sold 100 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $3,008.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Thilo Schroeder sold 11,541 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $347,384.10.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Thilo Schroeder sold 5,708 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $171,468.32.

On Monday, September 27th, Thilo Schroeder sold 1,753 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $52,782.83.

On Friday, September 17th, Thilo Schroeder sold 711 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $21,351.33.

On Monday, September 13th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,272 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $400,814.40.

On Thursday, September 9th, Thilo Schroeder sold 14,329 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $434,311.99.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Thilo Schroeder sold 21,986 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $667,934.68.

On Monday, August 30th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,233 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $397,651.65.

On Friday, August 27th, Thilo Schroeder sold 24,442 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $745,969.84.

PMVP stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.23. 169,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,457. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PMVP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

