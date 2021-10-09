Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $192.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $182.00 to $192.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $193.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $194.08.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,349 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 671 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.