Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stake Trimmed by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,187,000 after buying an additional 1,795,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after buying an additional 7,193,041 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,982,000 after buying an additional 7,111,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,357,000 after buying an additional 18,503,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

PINS opened at $51.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 245.90 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.67 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.28.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 5,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $309,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 27,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $2,018,236.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 764,781 shares of company stock worth $47,201,504. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

