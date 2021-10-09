PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Trading Down 0.1%

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $98.79 and last traded at $98.83. 586,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 313,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.90.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period.

