Pillar Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.32 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Pillar has a market capitalization of $9.32 million and approximately $151,429.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0359 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pillar has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00050318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.33 or 0.00230569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00102076 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

