Pigeoncoin Market Cap Achieves $1.25 Million (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $20,583.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002855 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009750 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000222 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000263 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars.

