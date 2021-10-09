Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,175 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.11% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.57 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

