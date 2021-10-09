Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PLL. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.89.

NASDAQ:PLL opened at $54.07 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $88.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $858.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.51 and a beta of 0.33.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $127,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

