Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.84

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.84 and last traded at $31.48, with a volume of 171649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.13.

PECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company Inc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $133.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

