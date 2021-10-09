Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.970-$6.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Philip Morris International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.500-$1.550 EPS.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.60.

NYSE:PM opened at $95.35 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $148.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.95 and a 200-day moving average of $97.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 96.71%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

