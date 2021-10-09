Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF)’s stock price was down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 13,464 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 288% from the average daily volume of 3,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66.

About Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCF)

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

