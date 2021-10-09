Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Shipping Inc. is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along shipping routes. It owns and operates container vessels which include Post-Panamax and Panamax. Performance Shipping Inc., formerly known as Diana Containerships Inc., is based in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Performance Shipping in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Performance Shipping stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. Performance Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). Performance Shipping had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Performance Shipping will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Shipping by 18.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 15,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

