Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 500 Shares

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $24,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PFGC opened at $47.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average of $49.70. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.97 and a beta of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,095,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,343,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,215 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after buying an additional 36,195 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth $5,828,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BTIG Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

