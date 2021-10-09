Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 14,274 Shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,274 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bridgetown were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTWN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bridgetown during the first quarter worth $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 9,238.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTWN opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $25.84.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

