Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGCB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth about $10,380,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,439,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,266,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $15.21.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

