Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 24,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORGN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,059,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $820,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 16.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

ORGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Boon Sim bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $53,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard J. Riley acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,700 in the last three months. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OTCMKTS:ORGN opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 257.95, a quick ratio of 257.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $4.90. Research analysts expect that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.