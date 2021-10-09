Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $166,000 in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 73,566 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Yatra Online as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 842,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 186,913 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

YTRA opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $123.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.89. Yatra Online, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

