Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $210,000 Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Humana by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $412.76 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.54. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Cowen began coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.26.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

