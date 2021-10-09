Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $155,000 Stock Position in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vy Global Growth were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth in the first quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vy Global Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Marcho Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vy Global Growth by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,468,000 after buying an additional 1,024,448 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 151,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 101,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in Vy Global Growth during the first quarter worth $20,240,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VYGG opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. Vy Global Growth has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

