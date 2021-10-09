Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target Lowered to GBX 660 at Barclays

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 637 ($8.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pearson to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 960 ($12.54) in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 710 ($9.28).

PSON opened at GBX 740.40 ($9.67) on Friday. Pearson has a one year low of GBX 484.40 ($6.33) and a one year high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 754.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 800.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

