Paul A. Zevnik Sells 10,000 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Stock

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EVC stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVC shares. TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Entravision Communications by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Entravision Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,997,000 after purchasing an additional 186,648 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Entravision Communications by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 22,977 shares in the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.