Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Patria Investments Limited is a private markets investment firms principally in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. “

Shares of PAX opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $847.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48. Patria Investments has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $23.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patria Investments will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000.

