Particl Tops 1-Day Volume of $20,174.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. Particl has a total market capitalization of $33.07 million and $20,174.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Particl has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $2.85 or 0.00005233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00011732 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006341 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.22 or 0.00341568 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,614,700 coins and its circulating supply is 11,590,175 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

