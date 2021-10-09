Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PK has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.22. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

