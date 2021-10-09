Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in North Mountain Merger were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in North Mountain Merger by 2.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 818,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after buying an additional 18,695 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in North Mountain Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,936,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in North Mountain Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,692,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger in the first quarter worth approximately $4,960,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger in the first quarter worth approximately $3,492,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMMC opened at $9.77 on Friday. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

