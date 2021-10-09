Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $34,000 Position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAQ. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAQ opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

