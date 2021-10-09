Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,455 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MX. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,447,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2,235.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 85,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

MX opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $820.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.09. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

