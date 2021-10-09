Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IG Acquisition were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 199,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of IG Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of IG Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition by 100.0% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IG Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGAC opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

