Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACON S2 Acquisition were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,357,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,767,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,423,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,905,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,905,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STWO opened at $8.21 on Friday. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

