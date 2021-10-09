Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 78.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,973 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 356,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,201,000 after acquiring an additional 361,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 38,108 shares during the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BSAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of BSAC opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $709.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.79 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 24.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Global Corporate Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

