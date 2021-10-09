PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $315.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to post $315.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $320.10 million and the lowest is $313.60 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $289.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

PACW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $879,000. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 82,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 30,239 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 98,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 69,578 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 59,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,537,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $46.96. The stock had a trading volume of 810,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,871. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

