Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $8.50.

OWLT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Owlet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Owlet in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

OWLT opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. Owlet has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owlet will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Owlet

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

