Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) vs. Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Critical Survey

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) and Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Origin Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Sensient Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Origin Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Sensient Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Origin Materials and Sensient Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A Sensient Technologies $1.33 billion 2.82 $109.47 million $2.79 31.96

Sensient Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Materials and Sensient Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials N/A 11.95% 1.27% Sensient Technologies 8.55% 13.40% 7.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Origin Materials and Sensient Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 0 3 0 0 2.00 Sensient Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Origin Materials presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.00%. Sensient Technologies has a consensus price target of $90.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.94%. Given Origin Materials’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than Sensient Technologies.

Summary

Sensient Technologies beats Origin Materials on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients. The Color segment comprises of natural and synthetic color solutions for the food and beverage, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and industrial markets. The Asia Pacific segment markets product lines in the Pacific Rim under the Sensient name. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

