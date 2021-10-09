Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James started coverage on Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Origin Materials in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Origin Materials stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. Origin Materials has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 257.95 and a quick ratio of 257.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.18) by $4.90. On average, equities analysts expect that Origin Materials will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Origin Materials news, Director Karen A. Richardson acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $121,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Boon Sim acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $53,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,700 over the last ninety days. 30.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $16,680,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $14,660,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $12,300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $11,059,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $7,708,000. Institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

