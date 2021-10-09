Origin Asset Management LLP Takes Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 151.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,452,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,801,000 after buying an additional 3,286,449 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 37.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 241.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,663,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,207 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 107.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,158,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 17.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,152,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,778,000 after purchasing an additional 629,669 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LKQ. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,956. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

