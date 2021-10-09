Origin Asset Management LLP Invests $959,000 in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after buying an additional 19,248 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Brunswick by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Brunswick by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Brunswick by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BC traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $99.40. The company had a trading volume of 218,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,566. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.87 and its 200-day moving average is $100.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.