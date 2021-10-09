Origin Asset Management LLP Invests $320,000 in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRBR. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 24.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 177.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 143.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRBR stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.20. 312,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,998. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.37.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRBR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

In other BellRing Brands news, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal acquired 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,686.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert V. Vitale acquired 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $299,730.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

