Origin Asset Management LLP Invests $241,000 in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,691,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,642,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,518,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,313,000 after purchasing an additional 447,314 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 47.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,899,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 23.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,456,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,155,000 after purchasing an additional 835,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,590,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,472,000 after purchasing an additional 123,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of RDN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.32. 940,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $291.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

