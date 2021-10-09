Origin Asset Management LLP Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Origin Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,119,000 after purchasing an additional 768,391 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,168,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,571,000 after purchasing an additional 575,921 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,361,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,886,000 after purchasing an additional 399,271 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,189,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,121,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,888,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,601,000 after purchasing an additional 192,700 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

NYSE:TPX traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.99. 988,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.01.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

In other news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,665. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.