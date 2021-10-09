Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of OGN opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.11.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

