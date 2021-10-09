Oppenheimer Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Vonage in a report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $351.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.85 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%.

VG has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

VG stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vonage has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the second quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the second quarter worth $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the second quarter worth $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the second quarter valued at $87,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,616,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,186 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

