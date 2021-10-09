Oppenheimer Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Itron in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Itron’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Get Itron alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus dropped their target price on Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.64.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $72.17 on Thursday. Itron has a 12-month low of $65.50 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $202,710.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,084,097 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Itron by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.