Oppenheimer Comments on Costco Wholesale Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $11.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.65. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2023 earnings at $12.50 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $424.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.83.

COST opened at $451.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $452.22 and a 200 day moving average of $407.47. The company has a market cap of $199.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $470.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

