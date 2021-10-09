Oppenheimer Comments on Coinbase Global, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Coinbase Global in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the cryptocurrency exchange will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COIN. Mizuho raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.63.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $248.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.45.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $1,301,556,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $830,242,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,269,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total transaction of $5,157,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $5,435,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 928,604 shares of company stock valued at $240,437,560 in the last 90 days.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

