Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $7,153,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,922.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after buying an additional 83,020 shares during the last quarter. Aravt Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,446,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 61.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 437 shares in the company, valued at $39,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.86 and a twelve month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

